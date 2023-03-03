BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 190 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 190 ($2.29).

Several research firms recently commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 265 ($3.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Price Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.