BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.88, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

