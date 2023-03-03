Block (NYSE:SQ) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.19.

NYSE:SQ opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock worth $17,532,598. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Block by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

