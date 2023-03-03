Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Update

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a growth of 192.8% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Bluejay Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJDX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

