Boralex Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$36.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 109.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.96 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

