Brady (NYSE:BRC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE BRC opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $56.06.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brady by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Brady by 67.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Brady by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

