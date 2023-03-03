Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.75.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRMK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Broadmark Realty Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 109.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

