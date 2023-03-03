Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target at $44.87

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMYGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aperam from €31.40 ($33.40) to €33.60 ($35.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue downgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aperam from €52.00 ($55.32) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aperam from €47.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aperam has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

About Aperam

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.