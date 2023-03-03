Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target at $44.87

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aperam from €31.40 ($33.40) to €33.60 ($35.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. AlphaValue downgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aperam from €52.00 ($55.32) to €53.00 ($56.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aperam from €47.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($51.06) in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Aperam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aperam has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

Aperam Cuts Dividend

About Aperam

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This represents a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

(Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of steel and value added products. It operates through the following segments: Stainless and Electrical Steel, Services and Solutions, Alloys and Specialties, and Recycling. The Stainless and Electrical Steel segment produces grain and non-grain oriented steel products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.