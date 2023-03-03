Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Price Target at $31.33

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

