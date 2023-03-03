Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Price Target at $80.22

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Calix Trading Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading

