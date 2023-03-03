Brokerages Set Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Price Target at $6.14

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

Several analysts have commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Community Health Systems Trading Down 5.7 %

Community Health Systems stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $781.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

