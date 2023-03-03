Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target at $43.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,148 shares in the company, valued at $28,578,383.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,505. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

