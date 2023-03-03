Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target at $43.00

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWNGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $96,224.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $228,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,148 shares in the company, valued at $28,578,383.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,505. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.