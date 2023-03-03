Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $119.38

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,197,000 after purchasing an additional 342,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,118,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,543,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,886,000 after purchasing an additional 261,033 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.