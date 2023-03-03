Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $119.38

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.38.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ EEFT opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.35.
About Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.
