Brokerages Set Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Target Price at GBX 255.83

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 255.83 ($3.09).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Kingfisher Price Performance

KGF opened at GBX 281 ($3.39) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.52, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 298.40 ($3.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 244.25.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

