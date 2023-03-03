Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Price Target at $34.92

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Down 1.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -13.60%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

