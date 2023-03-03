Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $59.20

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Further Reading

