Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $180.50

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAR. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $170.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average of $158.25. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

