Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target at $40.70

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,664,000 after acquiring an additional 248,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,771,000 after acquiring an additional 133,925 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Premier by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,423,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,748,000 after buying an additional 57,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,931,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Down 0.6 %

PINC opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.29. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $30.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

