Brokerages Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT at $144.00

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.00.
A number of research firms have commented on SYNA. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Synaptics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $239.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $107.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Synaptics by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
