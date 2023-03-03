Brokers Issue Forecasts for Perficient, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perficient in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the digital transformation consultancy will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Perficient’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

PRFT opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. Perficient has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $116.44. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

