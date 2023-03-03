Brokers Offer Predictions for Vimeo, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vimeo in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Vimeo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Vimeo Stock Down 3.2 %

VMEO stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $610.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 18.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 549.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vimeo by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

