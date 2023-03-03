Brokers Set Expectations for Trex Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Trex Price Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 27,936.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,191 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in Trex by 2,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,763,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Trex by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after purchasing an additional 815,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 710,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.