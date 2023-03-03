Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.19% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

BLDR stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after acquiring an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,563,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,900,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,176,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,244,000 after acquiring an additional 256,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

