Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) PT Raised to $97.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.56. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $87.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.