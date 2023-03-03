Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($33.79) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,877.14 ($34.72).

Bunzl Stock Performance

LON BNZL opened at GBX 3,005 ($36.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,131.21, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,955.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,917.63. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,542 ($30.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Bunzl

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a GBX 45.40 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,468.09%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 13,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,986 ($36.03), for a total transaction of £389,553.56 ($470,077.91). 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

