C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Up 180.7% in February

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,150,000 shares, a growth of 180.7% from the January 31st total of 7,890,000 shares. Currently, 25.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,486 shares of company stock valued at $737,650. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 144,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in C3.ai by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 856,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 106,181 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in C3.ai by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $62.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 88.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
