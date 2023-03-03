Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Cut to $785.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $785.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,105.71.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $682.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cable One has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,576.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $753.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $838.66.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cable One by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

