Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Caesars Entertainment worth $22,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 212,374 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $87.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

