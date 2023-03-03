Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.63.

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE THO opened at $92.53 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.