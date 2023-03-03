Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 859,500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.97.

KOS stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 68.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

