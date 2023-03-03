Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in UiPath were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in UiPath by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,484 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,100 shares of company stock valued at $829,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 3.8 %

PATH stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.60.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PATH. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

