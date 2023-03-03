Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Five9 were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Five9 by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $762,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP grew its position in Five9 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 266,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,955,000 after purchasing an additional 62,228 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP grew its position in Five9 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 576,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $758,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $883,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,383 shares in the company, valued at $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,329 shares of company stock worth $7,573,211. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $121.17.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

