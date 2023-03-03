Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

TSE CFX opened at C$3.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.57. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$3.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

