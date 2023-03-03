CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CDNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.80.
CareDx Trading Down 32.7 %
Shares of CDNA stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 44.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after buying an additional 1,791,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,094 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 914,713 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 844,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 636,300 shares in the last quarter.
CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
