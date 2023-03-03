CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 970,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,352 shares.The stock last traded at $19.42 and had previously closed at $17.05.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Down 2.5 %

CarGurus Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

