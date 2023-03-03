CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.00

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £283,100.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.90.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

