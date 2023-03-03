Caxton Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Caxton Associates LP cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Arista Networks by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,943. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

