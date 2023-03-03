Caxton Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,196 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 493,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Chimera Investment Stock Performance
CIM opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.
Chimera Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.95%.
Chimera Investment Profile
Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.