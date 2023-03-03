Caxton Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,196 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,472,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 493,047 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

CIM opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

