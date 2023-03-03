Caxton Associates LP Has $259,000 Stock Position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.15% of Conn’s worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth about $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 50.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conn's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conn’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Conn’s Stock Performance

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin acquired 4,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,666.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.62 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conn’s

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.