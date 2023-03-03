Caxton Associates LP Sells 3,193 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.