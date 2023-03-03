Caxton Associates LP Sells 3,193 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NKE stock opened at $119.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $185.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.10.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
