Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Up 170.4% in February

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 170.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

