Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 314,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 159,469 shares.The stock last traded at $6.60 and had previously closed at $6.33.

CGAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $2,175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 699,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $1,379,000. Condire Management LP increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the third quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,303,000 after buying an additional 3,534,239 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,211,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,860 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

