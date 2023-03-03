Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £2,039.10 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,942 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,039.10 ($2,460.60).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,058 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037.42 ($2,458.57).
- On Wednesday, December 28th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,014 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,953.58 ($2,357.40).
Centrica Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 104.20 ($1.26) on Friday. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.20 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.53. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -801.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.
Centrica Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.59).
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
