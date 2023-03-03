Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Purchases £2,039.10 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,942 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,039.10 ($2,460.60).

On Wednesday, January 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,058 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £2,037.42 ($2,458.57).

On Wednesday, December 28th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,014 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,953.58 ($2,357.40).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 104.20 ($1.26) on Friday. Centrica plc has a 52-week low of GBX 65.78 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.20 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.53. The firm has a market cap of £6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -801.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. Centrica’s payout ratio is currently -2,307.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 118 ($1.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 132 ($1.59).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

