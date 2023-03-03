CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in CF Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

CF Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $86.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.18 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

