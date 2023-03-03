Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average is $160.96. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

