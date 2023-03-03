CI Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.