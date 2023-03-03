CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.73 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

