CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

