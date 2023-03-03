CI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

