CI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
