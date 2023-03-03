CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

TGT opened at $165.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.20. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

